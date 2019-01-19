Steve Clarke says ‘strange smell’ about Greg Stewart’s Aberdeen deal

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke has expressed his dismay over Greg Stewart’s loan move to Aberdeen, claiming the deal had “a slightly strange smell” about it.

Stewart had been on loan at Rugby Park for the first half of the season, scoring eight goals, but was recalled by parent club Birmingham City.

Kilmarnock were keen to bring the striker back on loan but he has instead gone to Pittodrie on loan, with suggestions that Aberdeen will offer him a three-year contract. Stewart played for the Dons yesterday in their 1-1 draw with Stenhousemuir in the Scottish Cup.

While Clarke stressed he has no problems with Stewart’s decision, he is adamant something was not right about the deal. “I only want to talk about players who are committed to Kilmarnock and want to play for us,” Clarke said after his side’s 2-0 win over Forfar Athletic in the cup. “If I am honest, the whole deal had a slightly strange smell right from the very start, but that happens in football.

“So we’ll move on and I’ll work with players who want to be here and, hopefully, they do just as well in the second half of the season.”

Asked what he meant by a strange smell, Clarke clarified: “Bull***t. I am not talking about the player here. It’s not the player. It’s the deal. But the deal is private and what happens when you speak with other clubs stays private. You can work it out. Look at the deal.”