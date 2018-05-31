Real Madrid send touching letter to Aberdeen after Neale Cooper’s death

The sudden passing of Aberdeen legend Neale Cooper, who helped the Dons to European Cup Winners’ Cup glory in Gothenburg in May 1983, was felt around the footballing world.

Cooper, who had spells with Aston Villa, Rangers, Reading, Dunfermline and Ross County as a player, before going on to manage County, Hartlepool, Gillingham and Peterhead died late on Monday at the age of 54.

Former team mates and clubs have been paying tribute to “Tattie” in the days since, including Spanish giants Real Madrid - the beaten team in Sweden in May 1983 - who sent a touching letter of condolence to Pittodrie.

Former Madrid striker Emilio Butragueno wrote the letter, saying: “We are deeply shocked and saddened after hearing the news that Neale Cooper passed away yesterday.

“We are all very affected by this tragic loss and we want to be with you in these difficult moments.

Neale Cooper passed away on Monday at the age of 54. Picture: PA

“On behalf of our president, Florentino Perez, and all of us at Real Madrid FC please send our deepest condolences to Neale Cooper’s family and friends. He will be in our prayers and thoughts.”

A classy gesture from the Bernabeu outfit.

