Murrayfield ‘could host Betfred Cup semi final’ as Celtic and Rangers kept apart

BT Murrayfield could host one of the Betfred Cup semi finals after Celtic and Rangers avoided each other in the draw for the last four.

Aberdeen will host the Ibrox side while the Hoops face Hearts after the Gers defeated Ayr United 4-0 and a Leigh Griffiths goals gave Brendan Rodgers’ side a 1-0 win over St Johnstone on Wednesday night.

The semi finals were originally scheduled for Hampden on the weekend of October 27/28, but with Celtic and Rangers both in Europa League action, the Glasgow rivals have to play on the Sunday.

Police will not allow both fixtures to be played in Glasgow on the same day, with the home of Scottish Rugby a possible alternative venue.

Murrayfield’s capacity of 67,144 would easily accommodate expected demand for tickets, and no rugby events are scheduled to be held at the arena over the weekend in question.

‘Unfair on Old Firm’

Steven Gerrard has said that it would be “unfair” for Celtic or Rangers to have to play on the Saturday - less than 48 hours after the Old Firm rivals are in Europa League action.

Speaking after Rangers’ 4-0 win over Ayr, he said: “Listen, whoever has to do that, it’s not fair on any team, having played on the Thursday night.

“I’ll be interested to see the outcome, how they decide. All the best with that one. We’ll deal with that when we have to.

“I’m not sure how they will select who plays when or what the rules are. Whoever has to do it, it won’t be fair as 48 hours is not enough.”

‘Obvious problem’

His Celtic counterpart Brendan Rodgers admitted that there was an issue, adding: “I think they will have to look at it now.

‘We’ll play wherever we have to’

Craig Levein - whose Hearts side played a handful of league matches at Murrayfield when the Tynecastle main stand was being redeveloped - said that he wasn’t bothered what venue hosted their semi final clash.

Speaking after Hearts scored twice in the last three minutes to record a 4-2 win over Motherwell, Levein said: “Does it matter if it’s at Murrayfield? Listen we will play wherever we have to play.

“I didn’t even know the circumstances really until after the match. It’s not going to be a home tie for anyone. I’m not bothered. Honestly I’m not. I looked at it and I thought what’s the point.

“There are three really good teams. For me it was all about getting through the game [against Motherwell] and getting to the semi finals. Then we can think about Hampden - or wherever it is going to be.”

BT Sport struck a deal to televise both semi final matches, while another factor to take into consideration is a full midweek card of Scottish Premiership fixtures on October 30/31, so it seems highly unlikely that the tie will be shifted.

The results on Wednesday mean that the league matches involving all four semi finalists will have to be rescheduled as well.

The fixtures between Aberdeen and Livingston, and Dundee and Hearts on the Saturday, plus Hibs v Rangers and Celtic v Motherwell on the Sunday will all have to be rescheduled.