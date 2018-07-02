How much money will Aberdeen, Celtic, Hibs and Rangers get from World Cup players?

Players from Aberdeen, Celtic, Hibs and Rangers have all been involved in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

• READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Liverpool ace touted for Rangers switch, Celtic offer for ex-England U20 star, Alashkert ‘will beat Celtic’

Clockwise from top left: Jamie Maclaren, Dedryck Boyata, Tom Rogic, Kari Arnason, Mikael Lustig, Cristian Gamboa and Bruno Alves. Pictures: Getty Images

Icelandic defender Kari Arnason of Aberdeen; Celtic quartet Dedryck Boyata (Belgium), Cristian Gamboa (Costa Rica), Mikael Lustig (Sweden) and Tom Rogic (Australia); Hibs’ on-loan Australian striker Jamie Maclaren and Rangers’ Portuguese veteran defender Bruno Alves all travelled with their countries to the tournament.

A deal struck between FIFA and the European Club Association (ECA) means that a pool of around £156 million is set aside to provide compensation for teams who have players at the World Cup.

With players earning £6,380 for their club for each day they are on duty in Russia, even those that don’t get on the pitch will still earn their club a healthy cash boost.

So how much money are the four Scottish Premiership sides in line to receive?

Aberdeen

Central defender Kari Arnason played two matches for Iceland; the 1-1 draw with Argentina and the 2-0 loss to Nigeria. He sat out the 2-1 loss to Croatia that ended Iceland’s hopes of advancing further in their maiden World Cup tournament, but the former Malmo and Rotherham defender will still net Aberdeen around £90,000 for his efforts in Russia.

Celtic

Celtic are guaranteed to rake in close to £800,000 thanks to their World Cup quartet. The Hoops received an initial windfall of more than £710,000 when Dedryck Boyata, Cristian Gamboa, Mikael Lustig and Tom Rogic were called up by Belgium, Costa Rica, Sweden and Australia respectively.

But thanks to both Belgium and Sweden making the knockout stages, a minimum of £63,000 is headed to the east end of Glasgow. Should both teams make it further in the competition, Celtic will receive more cash.

Boyata has played every minute over Belgium’s three games so far and is in line to start against Japan later this week. Gamboa played the full 90 minutes of Costa Rica’s 1-0 loss to Serbia in their opening match, before being subbed off in the 75th and 89th minutes of the matches against Brazil and Switzerland.

Lustig hasn’t missed a minute of Sweden’s World Cup action so far while Rogic started all three of Australia’s group matches against France, Denmark and Peru.

Hibs

Hibs’ sole representative in the 2018 World Cup was on-loan striker Jamie Maclaren. The Australian forward scored eight goals in 15 appearances for the Easter Road side during his loan spell from German side SV Darmstadt 98.

Although Maclaren failed to see any action in the Socceroos’ group games, his involvement in Bert van Marwijk’s squad will net Hibs around £45,000.

Rangers

Like Maclaren, Bruno Alves hasn’t played a single minute for Portugal at the 2018 World Cup, and the Euro 2016 winners are now heading home after losing to Uruguay at the first hurdle in the knockout stages.

Portugal’s qualification for the round of 16 will land Rangers a bigger cash prize than if Fernando Santos and his team had exited at the group stage.

But the Ibrox side will have to share a total sum of around £210,000 with Alves’ former side Cagliari. The system works in such a way that a player’s previous club also benefits provided there are two years or less between transfers.

So Alves’ arrival from Italy in the summer of 2017 means the Sardinian outfit will also receive a sum of money - despite the 36-year-old not making a single appearance in Russia.

• READ MORE - Scottish football transfer LIVE: Another Liverpool player linked with Rangers, Tierney latest, Odubajo updates