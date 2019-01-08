Derek McInnes, David Moyes and Sam Allardyce linked with Stoke job

Derek McInnes has emerged as a contender for the vacant Stoke City job following Gary Rowett’s dismissal, according to reports.

The Dons boss has been linked with the role but former Everton and Manchester United manager David Moyes remains the favourite for the position.

Rowett and Stoke parted ways with the Potters lying in 14th position in the English Championship, having had a less than favourable start to the season.

The former Derby boss picked up just eight wins from his 26 games in charge with the recently-relegated side aiming for a swift return to the top flight.

Stoke are sitting eight points off the play-off places but the bet365 Stadium board have taken action in a bid to kick-start the team’s season.

Former Everton, Crystal Palace and England manager Sam Allardyce has also been linked with the role but Moyes remains the favourite.

Slavisa Jokanovic, who was sacked by Fulham last year, is also among the potential candidates.