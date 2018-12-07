Derek McInnes condemns ‘shocking’ racist slur aimed at Scott Sinclair of Celtic

Derek McInnes has slammed the Aberdeen supporter who racially abused Celtic striker Scott Sinclair during last weekend’s Betfred Cup final. But the Dons manager insists it was an unacceptable individual incident rather than a widespread problem for the Pittodrie club.

Sinclair hit out on Twitter after seeing a video of the racial slur aimed at him as he had a penalty saved during his club’s 1-0 win at Hampden. The 29-year-old Celtic striker described it as an “absolute disgrace for the ignorance of the uneducated fan shouting racial abuse”.

Aberdeen full-back Shay Logan, who was himself a victim of racial abuse that saw on-loan Celtic winger Aleksandar Tonev banned for seven games in 2014, also called the Sinclair incident disgraceful. “If using the skin colour of somebody is what you have to do to try to offend a fellow human being you are losing in life,” said Logan on social media. “BLACK WHITE ASIAN we are all the same.”

It’s a view his manager echoes and Aberdeen will take action against last Sunday’s culprit if he can be identified.

McInnes said: “Any racial abuse, in this day and age, is shocking. It’s embarrassing for the individual. It’s not a club issue for me. It’s the individual.

“That type of comment was maybe normal practice in the Sixties and Seventies, and it was appalling then and shocking then, and even more so now. It’s shocking that Scott Sinclair and any other player is still subjected to that.”

Meanwhile, the Dons announced yesterday that winger Connor McLennan has signed a new contract that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2020-21 season.

McLennan, 19, made his first-team debut at the age of 16 against St Johnstone at the tail end of the 2015/16 season before progress was hampered by injury.

Following loan spells at Brechin City, he was given his home debut in this season’s 4-0 Betfred Cup win against St Mirren and months later he made his first start against the Buddies and scored in the 2-0 win.

McLennan replaced injured Gary Mackay-Steven at Hampden last Sunday and was rewarded with a starting place in Wednesday night’s 1-0 league win at Ibrox.

“As soon as I heard about it, I couldn’t wait to get the contract signed,” he said.

“It’s been a great week for me, playing in the final then starting at Ibrox. My objective now is to cement a regular place in the first team.”