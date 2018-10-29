Betfred Cup final: Aberdeen want 50/50 ticket split with Celtic

Aberdeen are set to demand an equal split of tickets for December’s Betfred Cup final with Celtic.

The Dons defeated Rangers 1-0 at Hampden in the semi-final yesterday, but were backed by fewer than 12,000 fans at the national stadium - despite having an initial allocation of more than 20,000.

Aberdeen fans at Hampden Park. The Dons are hoping to take a big backing to the national stadium for December's Betfred Cup final. Picture: SNS Group

The Pittodrie side had wanted a 50/50 split of tickets for the last four match and although they were given extra tickets to sell, were eventually forced to give back 5,000 following poor sales.

But the Evening Express claims Aberdeen are set for talks with the SPFL amid expectatins that demand for a final will be far greater, and a 3pm kick-off likely to attract more fans.

Manager Derek McInnes told the Express: “Our argument is weakened based on a semi-final, but a cup final is there for people to enjoy and we’ve always brought plenty to a cup final.

“Our semi-final crowd has normally been as it was yesterday, regardless of the opposition. To get almost 11,000 fans down on a Sunday is still not bad shooting – and that’s the way it’s always been for our club.

“For cup finals, we’re looking for a lot more and I’m sure if we get a 50-50 split there will be plenty of people wanting to see Aberdeen competing in a cup final.”

Rangers fans attempted to poke fun at their Dons counterparts at Hampden yesterday, displaying banners reading: “Stands Free” and “Red Neck Army” - although Aberdeen had the last laugh thanks to Lewis Ferguson’s 79th-minute winner.

Members of the Pittodrie faithful who had journeyed to Glasgow held up signs taking aim at the SPFL and Scottish FA, including one banner that read: “SPFL - Stop Putting Fans Last.”