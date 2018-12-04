Aberdeen winger Gary Mackay-Steven to miss Rangers clash at Ibrox

Aberdeen winger Gary Mackay-Steven will miss his club’s trip to Ibrox on Wednesday, assistant boss Tony Docherty has confirmed.

Aberdeen were defeated in the Betfred Cup semi-final. Picture: SNS

The player sustained a head injury after a sickening clash of heads with Celtic centre-back Dedryck Boyata during Sunday’s Betfred Cup final.

Mackay-Steven was taken from the field on a stretcher in the first half at Hampden and will miss the match against Rangers as the Pittodrie club’s medical team monitor his recovery.

Docherty said: “He left yesterday afternoon and considering everything he is in good spirits.

“He went to hospital after the game but they thought he was okay to be let out and we had two doctors at the hotel.

“He was sick that night when he got out of the hospital.

“Apart from a sore head he is making a recovery just now and it is just important that we monitor him and make sure he is okay.

“The medical team is keeping us advised. He has to go through certain tests to make sure he is okay for games coming up.

“Certainly he is ruled out of this game, we will speak to the medical staff with regards how he is at the weekend.

“We had a similar incident with Andrew Considine not that long ago. Andy was monitored by the medical team and went through the process of being ready to come back and play and he has never looked back.”