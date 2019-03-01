Aberdeen plans for new stadium ‘get legal go-ahead’

Aberdeen’s plans for a new 20,000-seater stadium at Kingsford are clear to proceed after the club obtained the legal go-ahead, according to reports.

The complex, priced at £50 million, will replace Pittodrie but campaigners insist the new development affects green belt land and that there are alternatives available.

The “No Kingsford Stadium” group raised a judicial review into the planning process but a judge is understood to have ruled in favour of the development.

Construction began on the new site in July last year, after the council gave the green light to the plans, which had been put on hold in 2017.