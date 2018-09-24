Aberdeen hoping goal hero James Wilson is the missing link

Aberdeen assistant boss Tony Docherty sang the praises of striker James Wilson after the on-loan Manchester United striker hit the winning goal just six minutes into his full Aberdeen debut.

It proved enough for the Dons to claim just a second league win of the season and catapult them – albeit it temporarily – into the top five after a slow start to the season.

Manager Derek McInnes has struggled to find goals up front in recent seasons and, after losing Adam Rooney in the summer, the capture of Wilson was seen as something of a coup for the club. The early part of his Aberdeen career has been hampered by injury, though, and Saturday was his first start for the club.

“The one moment of quality was the goal from James Wilson. It was a great through ball from Niall McGinn and we’re pleased to see James score on his full debut,” said Docherty.

“It’s a great feeling to see a striker one-on-one and you have so much confidence he’ll score. We see him in training and he does that regularly. He’s been struggling a bit with injury while we’ve been trying to get him in the side.

“He just needs to get a bit fitter, a bit of game time, and he’ll be up to speed. We’ve not scored too many goals from open play so it might be what we’ve been missing.

“It’s been frustrating for him and us as he’s had niggling injury after niggling injury, but we’re pleased for him to get off to a good start on his home debut.”

Wilson was given an early touch with a header in the opening minute and was on the prowl soon after, scoring the decisive goal in the sixth minute. The Old Trafford striker latched on to a delightful reverse pass from Niall McGinn, took a neat touch and then drilled the ball across Trevor Carson from eight yards.

It was another frustrating afternoon for Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson, whose side have struggled to get going so far this season.

Robinson, however, felt his side were lacking only in luck but hopes to rectify that when they face Hearts at Tynecastle on Betfred Cup duty on Wednesday night.

He said “We created chances at a hard place to come but we’re missing that little bit of luck at the moment. We need to get back to doing that, being physical and getting that bit of luck. We can’t feel sorry for ourselves.

“I’ve told people what I think. All of our forwards today, there’s a lot better to come from them. You can defend as well as you want, you can be solid in midfield but if you’re not creating opportunities and, more to the point, taking them, you’re always on the back foot.

“We see the positives and there’s no time to dwell on it. We have to prepare for Hearts and it’s a massive game for us.”