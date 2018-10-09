Aberdeen: Fans deserve more clarity over ‘baffling’ SFA decisions

Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne has called for a “summit” to discuss the Scottish Football Association’s disciplinary procedures.

READ MORE - Scott McKenna banned for Celtic tackle as Aberdeen lose case

Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne. Picture: SNS

The Dons have been left angry and frustrated at several decisions this season, notably failed red card appeals for Michael Devlin and Scott McKenna.

There has been further confusion over guidelines surrounding violent conduct after a number of incidents, including Rangers overturning a red card for Alfredo Morelos after he kicked McKenna off the ball.

And the Dons have called on Scottish Professional Football League chief executive Neil Doncaster to seek talks with the SFA so that clubs, players and fans can gain a better understanding of the “process and decision-making procedures employed by the governing body”.

Milne told his club’s official website: “I very much feel there is genuine concern for the state of the game in Scotland at the moment.

“We simply must have consistency and transparency or we all, as clubs, the SFA and the SPFL lose significant credibility and risk losing the fans who have been baffled by several of the outcomes arrived at recently.

“Without supporters there is no game and they, as we all do, deserve far more clarity and transparency than we have at present.

“There are so many positives in our game right now, from a great crop of top-class managers, to a very competitive Ladbrokes Premiership and two cracking Betfred Cup semi-finals to look forward to, yet conversations and news headlines seem to be dominated (by) the several controversial decisions that have been arrived at, and we’re only just into October, without having a clear understanding of the process and the reasons these were arrived at.

“It’s imperative that we get everyone with a vested interest together, sooner rather than later, in order that future decisions can be clearly explained to the fans who must always be the main consideration.”