Aberdeen director faces probe after placing bets on 1500 matches

A director of Aberdeen FC is facing a probe over claims he placed nearly 600 bets across close to 1500 matches - including one against his own team.

Non-executive director Duncan Skinner received a Notice of Complaint from the Scottish FA and is being investigated by Scottish football’s governing body.

He stands accused of breaching football rules by placing 589 bets over the last three years.

In that time period Skinner is said to have placed bets - including accumulators - on 1465 matches, 81 of which involved the Dons.

Skinner could be hit with a fine of up to £1000 if he is found to have breached the SFA’s rules, which state: “No club, official, team official or other member of team staff, player, match official or other person under the jurisdiction of the Scottish FA shall gamble in any way on a football match.”

A spokesperson for Aberdeen said: “The club is obviously aware of the citation and, along with Duncan, is co-operating fully with the SFA, in addition to conducting its own internal review.

“As this is a live case, we will not be commenting further at this point.”

Skinner, who is also chairman of the Aberdeen FC Community Trust, has until 3 January to respond to the charge, with a hearing provisionally set for 11 January.

The claims do not relate to match-fixing.