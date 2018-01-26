Aberdeen confirm signing of Hamilton captain Michael Devlin

Have your say

Aberdeen have signed Michael Devlin from Hamilton Academical.

The Accies skipper has put pen to paper on a three-and-a-half year deal, and hopes the move will allow him to play regular first-time football and win trophies.

He told Aberdeen’s website: “Derek McInnes didn’t have to sell the club to me. As soon as I heard of Aberdeen’s interest I couldn’t wait to join the Dons.”

Derek McInnes added: “I was always confident that Michael was going to come to Aberdeen and he’ll be able to cope with the demands of a club like us.”

The 24-year-old is currently sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury, and had been linked with Preston North End prior to his move north.

He will continue his rehabilitation at Aberdeen and is targeting a return to playing action in March.

Devlin broke into the Hamilton team in 2011, playing 147 games for the New Douglas Park side and scoring five goals.

He had two spells with Stenhousemuir on loan between 2011 and 2012.

His contract was due to expire in the summer.