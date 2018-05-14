Aberdeen confirm departure of nine players

Aberdeen have confirmed the departure of three players on freedom of contract, while a further six have returned to their parent clubs after the conclusion of their loans.

Nicky Maynard and Kari Arnason, both signed during last year’s summer transfer window, will not receive offers of a new deal.

Neither will youngster Daniel Harvie, who made three appearances over the course of the 2017/18 campaign.

They head towards the exit door along with six players signed on loan throughout the campaign.

Kenny McLean will finally make his move to Norwich City. The midfielder signed for the Canaries in January but was able to finish the season with Derek McInnes’ side.

Attackers Ryan Christie and Greg Stewart will return to Celtic and Birmingham, respectively. McInnes has previously stated his intention to try and bring Christie back to Pittodrie, though Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers said he would like to see the player in action before making any decision.

Along with Stewart, three other loanees returning south of the border are Dominic Ball (Rotherham United), Chidiebere Nwakali (Manchester City) and Freddie Woodman (Newcastle United).

Meanwhile, Aberdeen have confirmed in a statement that talks are ongoing with defender Anthony O’Connor over a new deal, while back-up keeper Danny Rogers has been handed a two-year extension.

