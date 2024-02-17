Team news: Key Celtic man returns, Aberdeen defender sweat for Hibs, Rangers boosted, Hearts concussion blow

We run you through the team news ahead of the top-flight action across Scotland this weekend:

Aberdeen (8) v Hibs (9) – Saturday, 3pm

Aberdeen defender Richard Jensen remains a doubt after missing the midweek draw with Motherwell through illness, while fellow centre-back Slobodan Rubezic remains out with a knee injury. Hibs have defender Rocky Bushiri back from Africa Cup of Nations duty, although he did not feature for DR Congo during eight weeks away. Owen Bevan (thigh), Josh Campbell and Jake Doyle-Hayes (both ankle) remain out.

Greg Taylor is back in training for Celtic ahead of Saturday's match against Kilmarnock.

Celtic (1) v Kilmarnock (4) – Saturday, 3pm

Liel Abada is still not in the right frame of mind to feature for Celtic but Greg Taylor returns from injury and Cameron Carter-Vickers will return to full training next week. Alistair Johnston will remain out with a fracture in the side of his head and Reo Hatate is still sidelined with calf problems. Kilmarnock remain without Robbie Deas (fractured cheekbone), Kyle Magennis (hamstring) and Brad Lyons (knee).

Dundee (6) v Ross County (11) – Saturday, 3pm

Dundee are without Michael Mellon (head knock) but Curtis Main returned to training on Thursday following a chest infection. Diego Pineda, Charlie Reilly Antonio Portales and Ryan Howley will be back next week. Ross County interim manager Don Cowie does not expect to have any of his injured players back. Connor Randall recently underwent surgery, while Scott Allardice and Ross Callachan (both knee), Ryan Leak and Dylan Smith (both ankle) and captain Jack Baldwin remain out.

Hearts (3) v Motherwell (7) – Saturday, 3pm

Hearts defender Craig Halkett is out with a knee injury sustained against Airdrie, while forward Kyosuke Tagawa is out due to concussion protocol. Peter Haring (knee), Barrie McKay (knee) and Liam Boyce (hamstring) remain out. Motherwell are without on-loan Hearts midfielder Andy Halliday, who has a calf problem as well as being ineligible. Callum Slattery (knee) and Adam Montgomery (hamstring) remain out.

Livingston (12) v St Mirren (5) – Saturday, 3pm

Livingston welcome back David Carson after the former Inverness midfielder was cup-tied for the Scottish Cup win at Partick Thistle. Shaun Donnellan (hamstring), Scott Pittman (Achilles) and Steven Bradley (Achilles) all sustained injuries last weekend and could join James Penrice (hip), Cristian Montano (hamstring), Jack Hamilton (groin), Kurtis Guthrie (neck) and Michael Devlin (calf) on the sidelines. St Mirren defender James Bolton serves the second of a two-game suspension, while Greg Kiltie and James Scott have both suffered Achilles injuries and Alex Gogic has not trained all week. Mark O’Hara (thigh), Conor McMenamin (knee) and Ryan Strain (groin) remain out, joined by Jonah Ayunga, with youngsters Callum Penman and Evan Mooney coming into the squad.

St Johnstone (10) v Rangers (2) – Sunday, noon