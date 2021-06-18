Tartan Army in London: Scottish football fans arrive ahead of the Scotland vs England game at Wembley
Fans were advised by police not to travel unless they have somewhere to watch the game
The time has come for the Tartan Army, 23 years since their team last competed in a major football tournament, they have descended on London to watch Scotland versus England.
Despite police asking fans not to travel unless they have secured a booking in a venue to watch the game, up to 20,000 Scotland fans have travelled to watch Steve Clarke’s team at Wembley.
If England win, they secure a place in the next stage of the Euro 2020 tournament. A win for Scotland would bring them one step closer to being in the final 16, as they prepare to face Croatia on Monday, 21 June.