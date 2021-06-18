The time has come for the Tartan Army, 23 years since their team last competed in a major football tournament, they have descended on London to watch Scotland versus England.

Despite police asking fans not to travel unless they have secured a booking in a venue to watch the game, up to 20,000 Scotland fans have travelled to watch Steve Clarke’s team at Wembley.

If England win, they secure a place in the next stage of the Euro 2020 tournament. A win for Scotland would bring them one step closer to being in the final 16, as they prepare to face Croatia on Monday, 21 June.

