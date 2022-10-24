The club made the announcement on Monday afternoon, confirming the termination of his contract by mutual consent. The 41-year-old left Dundee United in the summer after steering the club to European football and made the move to Hungary, signing a two-year deal. His appointment was influenced by the club’s sporting director Chris Docherty.

Honved are currently eighth in the Nemzeti Bajnokság I, Hungary’s top flight, having won just three of 11 league games. Courts leaves with a record of five wins, four draws and five defeats in all competitions with a 4-1 victory over Ujpest as his final game in charge.

A club statement said: “He played an important role in the inclusion of several of our academics in the senior team. We thank Tam Courts for what he has done for the Honvéd, and we wish him the best of luck in his future career!”

