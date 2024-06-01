Switzerland left with big decisions as Germany and Hungary fine-tune ahead of Scotland Euro 2024 clashes

What Scotland’s three Group A opponents have on their agenda next week

Scotland take on Gibraltar and Finland next week in final Euro 2024 warm-up matches – and the nation’s fellow Group A opponents are also in action as they finalise preparations for the tournament.

Germany, who Scotland face in their opener on June 14, play on Monday night when they welcome Ukraine to Max-Morlock-Stadion in Nuremberg. They then sign off with another home match on Friday when Greece visit Borussia-Park in Monchengladbach. Germany won their two March friendlies against France and Netherlands and manager Julian Nagelsmann must decide which one of his current 27-man squad is to be left out of the Euros. It appears to be between goalkeepers Alexander Nubel and Oliver Baumann.

Switzerland manager Murat Yakin has more decisions to make. The Swiss named a provisional 38-man squad last month but reduced that to 33 when Aurèle Amenda, Ulisses Garcia, Joël Monteiro, Bryan Okoh and Bećir Omeragić were removed. Two more culls are planned, the first of which comes immediately after Tuesday night’s friendly against Estonia at the Swissporarena in Luzern. They then host Austria at the Kybunpark in St Gallen on Saturday, June 8 – their final warm-up match before their Group A opener against Hungary. Scotland face the Swiss in Cologne on Wednesday, June 18.

Murat Yakin must trim down his Switzerland squad for Euro 2024.