Sweeping Falkirk changes announced as directors tender their resignation

Changes are coming at Falkirk.

The embattled Falkirk chief has come under increasing pressure to stand down from a furious fanbase, with the club struggling to get out of cinch League One.

Deans was criticised as recently as two weeks ago following a Q&A session with supporters and the club announced on Wednesday that, due to personal and family reasons, he will vacate his role following Falkirk’s AGM in December.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is not the only member of the hierarchy to be departing the club, with director Gordon Colborn and board members Phil and Carrie Rawlins deciding to leave.

A statement on the Falkirk website read: “Falkirk Football Club can announce that directors Gary Deans and Gordon Colborn have tendered their resignations from the board of directors and will step down from their respective roles at the club’s AGM, which will take place in December.

“Phil and Carrie Rawlins have also announced that they will also be stepping down from the board at the forthcoming AGM.

“These decisions have been taken for a number of personal and family reasons and it is important that there is now a smooth process to appoint new directors to the board. Discussions will now take place with key stakeholders over the coming weeks around the future governance of the club and we will keep supporters updated on matters as they develop.”