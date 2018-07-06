Sunderland eye move for ex-Hibs and Rangers striker Jason Cummings

Sunderland are considering a move for Scotland striker Jason Cummings, according to the Northern Echo.

Former Hibs and Rangers striker Jason Cummings. Picture: SNS

The 22-year-old is out of favour at Nottingham Forest and could be set to move on this summer.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Rangers, but it appears the Ibrox side are now longer interested in bringing the player back on a permanent deal.

Cummings moved to the City Ground in the summer of 2017. He struggled for a starting spot under Mark Warburton, despite netting twice in a League Cup win at Newcastle, and the situation failed to improve after Aitor Karanka succeed the ex-Rangers boss.

Prior to his move down south, Cummings enjoyed four fruitful years at Hibs, scoring 71 goals in 150 games and helping the Easter Road side to lift the Scottish Cup in 2016.

New Sunderland boss Jack Ross has been active in the Scottish market since leaving St Mirren to take over at the Stadium of Light.

In addition to Hearts keeper Jon McLaughlin and Hibs talisman Dylan McGeouch, he’s added former Tynecastle favourite Alim Ozturk and ex-Aberdeen attacker Chris Maguire.

