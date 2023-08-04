Stylish Dundee United start Championship campaign with emphatic result at Arbroath

Relegated to the second tier of Scottish football last season following a bitterly disappointing campaign, Jim Goodwin’s men started the league campaign under pressure following a poor showing in the Viaplay Cup group stages, crashing out of the competition following defeats by Spartans and Partick Thistle . But there was to be no hangover as the Tangerines put on an excellent display in front of a large travelling support.

Louis Moult was the man of the match for United, scoring one and setting up three goals with an impeccable display as striker. He set up Glenn Middleton to open the scoring 11 minutes and there was to be no let up thereafter, with Matthew Cudjoe adding a second on 25 minutes with a deft lob before Craig Sibbald fired home 12 minutes later. Moult netted his own strike right on half time to put the tin lid on proceedings, with the second half played out to little incident.