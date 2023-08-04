All Sections
Stylish Dundee United start Championship campaign with emphatic result at Arbroath

Dundee United began life in the Championship with a crushing 4-0 win over Arbroath at Gayfield.
Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 4th Aug 2023, 21:53 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 21:56 BST
ARBROATH, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 04: Dundee United's Louis Moult celebrates after making it 4-0 against Arbroath.ARBROATH, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 04: Dundee United's Louis Moult celebrates after making it 4-0 against Arbroath.
ARBROATH, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 04: Dundee United's Louis Moult celebrates after making it 4-0 against Arbroath.

Relegated to the second tier of Scottish football last season following a bitterly disappointing campaign, Jim Goodwin’s men started the league campaign under pressure following a poor showing in the Viaplay Cup group stages, crashing out of the competition following defeats by Spartans and Partick Thistle. But there was to be no hangover as the Tangerines put on an excellent display in front of a large travelling support.

Louis Moult was the man of the match for United, scoring one and setting up three goals with an impeccable display as striker. He set up Glenn Middleton to open the scoring 11 minutes and there was to be no let up thereafter, with Matthew Cudjoe adding a second on 25 minutes with a deft lob before Craig Sibbald fired home 12 minutes later. Moult netted his own strike right on half time to put the tin lid on proceedings, with the second half played out to little incident.

"I’m delighted for everyone involved in the club,” said Goodwin afterwards. “It’s a great start to the season.”

