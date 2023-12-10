Stung Hearts players take their medicine after Steven Naismith 'bullied' criticism - 'we are all grown men'

Hearts defender Craig Halkett says he and his team-mates need to take manager Steven Naismith’s stinging criticism on the chin in the wake of losing 2-1 to Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

Leading at half time thanks to a goal from Lawrence Shankland, Hearts put in a meek second-half performance which allowed the Dons to fight back and take the spoils courtesy of Bojan Miovski’s 53rd-minute equaliser and then a goal at the beginning of stoppage time from Leighton Clarkson. Naismith was furious in his post-match interview, saying that his team had been “bullied” by Aberdeen after the interval and that he wants his players to show more character.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Halkett came on as a substitute on the 70th minute, his first appearance for Hearts since damaging his knee on Christmas Eve last year, but he was unable to help the Jambos keep Aberdeen at bay. The defeat resulted in the Tynecastle outfit dropping from third to sixth in the cinch Premiership standings ahead of next weekend’s match away at Celtic and Halkett welcomed the “honesty” from his manager, calling on the team to react accordingly.

Hearts head coach Steven Naismith was left livid by his team's capitulation against Aberdeen.

"He’s said that and it obviously isn’t what we want to hear, but I think it is important that the manager is honest and he tells you what he thinks,” said Halkett. “I think everyone can take it on the chin. We were in a winning position but then gave two goals away and ultimately lost the match. Whether we were bullied physically, mentally – whatever it was, it wasn’t good enough. As players we need to take it on the chin and work hard to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Asked if he found it insulting or hurtful to have their second-half display labelled as soft, Halkett replied: “Neither, to be honest. We are all grown men and if the manager thinks an individual or the collective hasn’t been good enough and that’s the way he feels, then you have to take that on the chin. Ultimately we got beat in the game so somewhere along the line we have not been good enough. It is one of those ones where you have got to use or bring something from within to make sure it doesn’t happen again. He’s not digging out anyone individually or picking anyone out, it’s just as a collective.

“It’s a word [bullying] that is used quite a lot to be honest. It just kind of generalises a lot of things that can happen in a game, whether it is physically or the way you are playing. I think as long as the boys take it the right way and use it to get better, then it can only be a good thing.”

Now without a win at Pittodrie since May 2016, Halkett lamented Hearts’ slow start to the second half that permitted Aberdeen to find a way back into the match. “We started the game well and we knew that was going to be important coming up here,” added the 28-year-old. “That’s what we spoke about all week – the importance of a good start. We got that goal and we took the lead, but we took our foot off the gas a wee bit and we got punished.

Bojan Miovski beats Zander Clark with this effort to equalise for Aberdeen against Hearts.