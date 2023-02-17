Stuart Kettlewell to remain in charge of Motherwell against Hearts as candidate drops out of running

Stuart Kettlewell has been told he will remain in caretaker charge of Motherwell for Sunday’s cinch Premiership clash with Hearts.

Stuart Kettlewell will take charge of Motherwell against Hearts on Sunday. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Motherwell have conducted interviews with Grant McCann and Ian Holloway while Jack Ross appears to have stepped back from the process, but it looks like it will be next week before any announcement is made on a new manager.

Kettlewell said: “It’s been made very clear. I have had a conversation with the board, they have asked me to take the team again on Sunday.

“That wee bit of certainty is there and we know what we are going to do for the next couple of days.

“What happens after that, I’ll be brutally honest, I don’t know and there hasn’t been an official decision made on that.”