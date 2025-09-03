Stuart Armstrong opens up on Aberdeen move and why he was 'always desperate to score against them'

Scotland midfielder goes full circle on return to Premiership

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland international Stuart Armstrong is excited about finally getting the chance to play for Aberdeen, two decades after they rejected the chance to sign him.

The 33-year-old midfielder joined the Dons on a two-year contract late on Tuesday night after being a free agent since leaving Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Armstrong was born in Inverness but attended Hazlehead Academy in Aberdeen and played for Dyce Boys Club in the city before having a trial with the Reds, which did not go to plan.

Scotland midfielder Stuart Armstrong has returned to his roots and signed for Aberdeen. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

“I’ve not been here (in Aberdeen) in a long time, actually,” Armstrong told RedTV.

“I started playing football here when I was younger, Dyce Boys Club, I was there for years, so I’ve gone the long way around and come back to kind of make it full circle in a football sense, which is a nice feeling.

“I had a few trial games back when I was 13 and never quite cut it – I was probably lacking in a few bits and pieces back then – and I’ve been bitter ever since! But it’s nice to do the long way around and eventually make it through the gates.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Armstrong instead joined Inverness’ academy before going on to play against the Dons for Dundee United and Celtic.

“I was always desperate to score against Aberdeen after my initial rejection but I only got the one, so I hope I score a few more for the right team this time,” he said.

Stuart Armstrong celebrates scoring for Celtic against Aberdeen in May, 2017. | SNS Group

Armstrong, with 51 Scotland caps to his name, has not played in his homeland since leaving Celtic in 2018 for a six-year stint at Southampton.

After spending last season at Vancouver Whitecaps and Wednesday – and then doing some reflecting over the summer – he is relishing his latest move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been a long summer for me, which has been nice, but it gets to the point where you just want to play football again,” he said.

“Sometimes when you’ve had a bit of time out, you re-evaluate what it is you like and enjoy, and I really missed playing competitive, challenging football and the lure of playing in Europe as well.

“It’s exciting to come back to a familiar place, it’s in Scotland, it feels like a long time ago since I played football here.

“I enjoyed my time (in Scotland), so to get the opportunity to do that again is something that maybe I didn’t think would happen for me, but it has and I’m very grateful for it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve been very fortunate to be at the right place at the right time, having a good career, different experiences, competing against different players.

“Over time, sometimes you maybe lose perspective of that when you’ve been in that environment for a while, but when you come out of it, it’s a very nice perspective for you of what it is you miss or like when you zoom out.