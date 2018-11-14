Stuart Armstrong ‘doesn’t miss Scottish football’ after swapping Celtic for Southampton

Stuart Armstrong has insisted that he doesn’t miss Scottish football since leaving Celtic for Southampton.

The Scotland international signed a four-year deal with the St Mary’s club during the summer, but has made just 12 appearances for Mark Hughes’ side.

Stuart Armstrong admits he's still adapting to a new league but insists he doesn't miss Scottish football. Picture: Getty Images

Despite that, the 26-year-old doesn’t regret his decision to take the plunge and try to prove himself in the English Premier League.

Armstrong joined Celtic from Dundee United in January 2015, winning all three domestic trophies under Brendan Rodgers, but admits he wanted to test himself in a new environment.

“I wanted something new - a new challenge - and if I hadn’t taken that opportunity I would have regretted it,” Armstrong told the BBC.

“I wouldn’t say I miss Scottish football. I had my time here, I was very grateful for it and have a lot of nice memories.”

The 26-year-old is still waiting for his first goal in red and white but has reasoned that adjusting to a new league will take time.

“It’s always hard when you’re not playing games, not starting games especially, because nobody likes sitting on the bench,” Armstrong admitted to the BBC.

“I’m not the most patient. I need to learn to adapt. I’m in a different league - I spent eight years in the Scottish [Premiership].”

Despite his own switch to the English top flight, Armstrong isn’t of the opinion that every ambitious Scottish player should follow the same path.

“If I’d stayed at Celtic and continued to have success, I’d view my career when it finished as very good and very successful,” he explained.

“I think each individual is different. They’ll have their own desires and want to have their own experiences.

“I grew up watching the Premier League - it’s something I dreamed about as a youngster. It was my own interest, and something I’m very happy to be experiencing right now.”

Armstrong is in line for more Scotland caps when Alex McLeish’s side take on Albania and Israel in the UEFA Nations League later this month.