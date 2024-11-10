'Stories only football writes': 13-cap Scotland hitman emerges from wilderness to end 551-day wait for goal
Forgotten Scotland forward Oli Burke netted his first competitive goal in 551 days, grabbing the winner for Werder Bremen in a 2-1 win over Holstein Kiel.
Burke is back at the German Bundesliga club after spending last season out on loan at Birmingham City, where he failed to score in 21 appearances as the Blues were relegated from the English Championship. And the 27-year-old came off the bench with 13 minutes to go in Saturday’s match at and headed home Keke Topp’s cross on 89 minutes to give Die Werderaner a big win.
Capped 13 times by Scotland, Burke has come on late in Werder Bremen’s last six matches as a substitute. His last competitive goal prior to bagging the winner against Kiel came all the way back on May 8, 2023, when he scored for Millwall against Blackburn Rovers on the final day of the 2022/23 campaign.
Burke has struggled to make an impression at Werder Bremen since moving there permanently in the summer of 2022. The former Celtic loanee’s contract expires at the end of the season, but his goal delighted current coach Peter Niemayer.
“These are the kind of stories that only football writes," Niemeyer said. "I'm really happy for Oliver Burke for scoring the decisive goal. He's had a difficult time at the beginning. But he's done nothing wrong and always given it his all.
"You can see that we need everyone. It's important [for players] to accept a role and make the most of it. It's great how everyone is happy for him.”
As a result of Saturday’s win, Werder Bremen now sit eighth in the Bundesliga. Their next match is after the international break when they travel to Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, November 23.
