Forward nets winner late on for big Bundesliga win

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forgotten Scotland forward Oli Burke netted his first competitive goal in 551 days, grabbing the winner for Werder Bremen in a 2-1 win over Holstein Kiel.

Burke is back at the German Bundesliga club after spending last season out on loan at Birmingham City, where he failed to score in 21 appearances as the Blues were relegated from the English Championship. And the 27-year-old came off the bench with 13 minutes to go in Saturday’s match at and headed home Keke Topp’s cross on 89 minutes to give Die Werderaner a big win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Capped 13 times by Scotland, Burke has come on late in Werder Bremen’s last six matches as a substitute. His last competitive goal prior to bagging the winner against Kiel came all the way back on May 8, 2023, when he scored for Millwall against Blackburn Rovers on the final day of the 2022/23 campaign.

Werder Bremen celebrate Oli Burke's late goal against Holstein Kiel. | Getty Images

Burke has struggled to make an impression at Werder Bremen since moving there permanently in the summer of 2022. The former Celtic loanee’s contract expires at the end of the season, but his goal delighted current coach Peter Niemayer.

“These are the kind of stories that only football writes," Niemeyer said. "I'm really happy for Oliver Burke for scoring the decisive goal. He's had a difficult time at the beginning. But he's done nothing wrong and always given it his all.

"You can see that we need everyone. It's important [for players] to accept a role and make the most of it. It's great how everyone is happy for him.”