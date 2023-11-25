Steven Naismith laments Hearts penalty call in St Johnstone win - 'no debate about it'

Astonished to learn that Hearts had not picked up three league wins on the bounce since 2022, manager Steven Naismith and his players addressed the issue against St Johnstone – but the task might have been easier if the home side had been awarded a first-half penalty, according to the Gorgie boss.

Referee John Beaton waved aside appeals when Alan Forrest was upended in the 19th minute, angering the Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland and his manager. However, the striker was in the right place at the right time in the 61st minute to finally break the deadlock and serve up ex gaffer Craig Levein’s first loss as St Johnstone boss.

“We have been given a penalty against us for less,” said Naismith. “It’s not down to VAR, it’s down to the decision-making. It’s every week. We had a meeting with them [match officials] during the week, which was a really good meeting, it was productive. Look, it’s a penalty all day long, but are referees refereeing the game differently now because they’re thinking VAR might step in? What happens if it doesn’t hit the threshold for clear and obvious, it’s not given. But, it’s a penalty, no debate about it.”

Hearts manager Steven Naismith during the win over St Johnstone.

Shankland’s goal was the product of fortunate positioning as Liam Boyce’s strike deflected off him and past Dimitar Mitov. The Northern Irishman was initially credited with the winner but the Scotland forward quickly staked his claim after it was confirmed that he had not been offside. “Shanks has been fortunate”, said Naismith. “Boyce has done all the leg work and it’s a controlled finish, but then it has come off Shanks’ calf and goes in. Shanks is certainly claiming it!”

Adding to the victories against Livingston and Motherwell, they scored a 61st-minute goal to triumph over St Johnstone to maintain the fourth-place spot in the league. Now, as they strive to produce greater consistency, the focus is on four in a row but Naismith is aware of just how hard opponents are making it for them.

“It was similar to the Livingston and Motherwell games,” he said. “We had a lot of control and possession. I think we have got to take it as a compliment that teams are coming here and literally just sitting in their shape. They aren’t pressing and are letting us keep the ball, to try and force us into mistakes and then punish us. I thought we were really brave and controlled in what we did. Most of the time when they got into our final third was during a period where the crowd were on edge a wee bit. We decided to start forcing the passes, which then gives them the ball. They move it forward and then they’re in your final third out of nothing. That was the only part but after that we trusted it and played well. The biggest gripe is probably that we’ve not scored more goals.