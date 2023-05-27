Steven MacLean appointed permanent St Johnstone manager: length of contract, what Steve Brown had to say

Steven MacLean has signed a contract with St Johnstone until the summer of 2026.

MacLean, who was handed the role on an interim basis last month following the departure of Callum Davidson, steered the Perth club to safety in the cinch Premiership and has been rewarded with a three-year deal. It is the 40-year-old’s first job in football management and he steps up from being a player at McDiarmid Park and then part of the back-room staff.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be given this opportunity,” McLean said on the St Johnstone website. “I met with the chairman last night and we sorted things out very quickly. I thank him and the board for giving me this exciting opportunity. St Johnstone has a very special place in my heart. This club has been a massive part of my life and means so much to me. We have secured our SPFL Premiership status and that was my immediate goal. But the work for next season starts now and I will be giving my all to be a successful St Johnstone manager."

St Johnstone chairman Steve Brown said: "I am delighted to get Steven secured on a three-year contract. I've known him for many years and I always had him down as a leader. As interim manager, he hit his targets very quickly and it became abundantly clear that he was the man I wanted to lead us on a permanent basis. He totally gets St Johnstone from top to bottom and has an excellent rapport with our supporters. We all believe good times are ahead for our club."