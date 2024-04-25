Steven Gerrard targets Rangers linchpins in double Saudi swoop as Celtic receive surprise injury boost
Steven Gerrard is reportedly eyeing up a move for two of his former Rangers stars and the linchpins behind his league title success in Scotland.
James Tavernier and Connor Goldson were key members of the squad that became Scottish Premiership champions under Gerrard in season 2020-21 before the Englishman departed for Aston Villa midway through the following campaign. Gerrard is now in charge of Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq, where he has endured a difficult first season in charge, with the club currently languinshing down in seventh place in the standings.
The Liverpool legend is looking to revamp his squad for next season and reports in the Middle East this week have strongly linked Gerrard with a move to reunite with Rangers captain Tavernier. It is claimed that a deal for the 32-year-old will be put on the table at the end of the domestic season in Scotland, which will conclude with an Old Firm Scottish Cup final against Celtic on May 25 at Hampden.
However, fresh reports on Thursday have indicated that Gerrard is also hoping to tempt Goldson into making the move to the Persian Gulf state along with his Rangers teammate. According to the Daiy Record, Gerrard is keen to recruit the right-sided defensive duo who drove his Rangers side to an unbeaten league campaign while conceding only 13 goals as the club celebrated its 55th title in a season where no fans were permitted due to Covid.
Both Tavernier and Goldson are under contract at Ibrox for another two years and are believed to be among the top earners in Philippe Clement’s squad which a combined wage of £70,000-a-week, which they could increase significantly with a move to the cash-rich state.
Meanwhile, Celtic have received a surprise injury boost amid reports that Daizen Maeda could return to the side before the end of the season. The Japanese forward was expected to miss the remainder of the campaign after suffering a serious hamstring injury in training following the 3-3 draw with Rangers at Ibrox earlier this month. However, according to the Scottish Sun, the 26-year-old has responded well to treatment and could now feature during the Premiership run-in. Maeda has made 32 appearances for Celtic across all competitions this year, contributing nine goals and three assists.
