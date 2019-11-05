Steve Clarke will ask for no Sunday fixtures before Scotland's Euro play-off

Scotland manager Steve Clarke will consider making a request for there to be no Sunday fixtures prior to Scotland’s Euro 2020 semi-final play-off on 26 March, which is a Thursday night.

He realises it will be hard to ask for a complete postponement of the league fixture card but he hoped there will be some goodwill shown towards Scotland’s effort to qualify for a first major finals in over 20 years.

Clarke knows he will have more influence on the SPFL than the leagues in England but is hopeful of some co-operation.

“I don’t think it would be possible for them to postpone it [the full weekend fixture card before the play-off]," he said. "It might be nice if there were no Sunday fixtures.

“Maybe we could make that request. But that would then become a dialogue between another organisation and the television people. It would be nice to think no one would be involved in a Sunday game. Maybe we could control that better in Scotland than down south.”

Scotland won their Nations League group last year to reach the play-offs. It is the last qualifying route open to them for Euro 2020.

Glasgow is due to host three group matches at Euro 2020 and one last-16 tie.