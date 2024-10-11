Manager disappointed fans at home will not be able to watch on box

Steve Clarke has expressed his frustration that Scotland’s Nations League clash against Croatia is not being broadcast on linear television.

It is the first time since a friendly against Poland in Warsaw in 2014 that a Scotland international match has not been shown on this format. It will only be screened on Viaplay’s YouTube channel.

The development – or lack of it, with BBC and ITV both having been expected to bid for the rights, which are held by Viaplay – illustrates the reduction in hype surrounding the Scotland football team since kicking-off Euro 2024 against Germany as recently as June.

It was difficult to avoid a screen showing that game. However, Scotland’s poor run of results – they have not won a competitive game for over a year – means television companies have not been falling over themselves to broadcast this double-header, with Tuesday night’s clash against Portugal at Hampden also set to be shown only on YouTube.

ITV X struck a deal to cover Scotland’s Nations League games against Poland and Portugal last month.

Not even opposition superstar players in the form of Luka Modric and Cristiano Ronaldo have persuaded broadcasters to reach an agreement with Viaplay, who have scaled back their football operation in the UK, this time around.

There is added interest in the fact Scotland’s oldest-ever international player Craig Gordon is making a comeback at the age of 41. Clarke confirmed the veteran Hearts ‘keeper will earn his 76th cap in the Maksimir stadium.

“You've got to be disappointed that nobody's picked it up and put it on television, I’d agree with that,” said Clarke, when it was put to him that he will want as many as eyes as possible on such an attractive fixture. “For the people back home it would be nice for them to sit and watch the team and hopefully we can play as well as we did last month in the matches and come out with good results.”

England’s Nations League clash against Finland on Sunday will be shown on ITV 1. Their defeat to Greece on Thursday in the league below Scotland, who were promoted to League A in 2022, was also screened on the same channel.

“I'm not getting involved with that,” said Clarke. “It’s disappointing, that’s what I am saying. It is disappointing.”

Whether televised or not, Clarke is desperate for Scotland to return to winning ways against Croatia. His side have won only once in 14 games – against Gibraltar in a pre-Euro 2024 warm-up match.

“It's horrible,” he said. “Not winning games is horrible. But I have to try and look at the big picture. I'm not saying we're using this campaign to prepare for the next qualifying campaign. But there is an element of that where we can use these matches to try and prepare ourselves. Because the ultimate aim for me, I've already spoken about it, is I would love to go to a World Cup with my country. And that's the challenge that I'm focused on.”

Asked if it has reached the point where Scotland simply must start winning again, for his own sake, he said: “That’s not for me to decide”.

Scotland’s attempt to return to winning ways, or least stem the current run of three successive defeats, has been compromised by a raft of injuries. As many as 12 players are currently sidelined while another, James Forrest, has not travelled with the squad to Zagreb. The Celtic winger has been left in Glasgow, where he is nursing an injury.

“He's not with us. He felt something in training the other day, so we decided just to leave him at home to be assessed and then we will decide – or his club will decide – whether we pick him up again back to Glasgow. That’s just another one on top of the many we are already carrying.”