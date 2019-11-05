Steve Clarke names Scotland squad for Cyprus-Kazakhstan double-header

Steve Clarke has named his Scotland squad for this month's European Championship qualifiers against Cyprus and Kazakhstan.

Hearts forward Steven Naismith has been recalled after playing in his first match since August during Sunday's Betfred Cup semi-final against Rangers.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke.

Scotland have no chance of qualifying from Group I and Clarke is now building towards the Euro 2020 play-offs next March. There is no place in his latest selection for Charlie Mulgrew or Kieran Tierney.

Scotland squad in full:

Goalkeepers - Craig MacGillivray (Portsmouth), David Marshall (Wigan Athletic), Jon McLaughlin (Sunderland)

Defenders - Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Michael Devlin (Aberdeen), Declan Gallagher (Motherwell), Scott McKenna (Aberdeen), Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock), Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Greg Taylor (Celtic)

Midfielders - Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Ryan Christie (Celtic), John Fleck (Sheffield United), Ryan Jack (Rangers), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Scott McTominay (Manchester United)

Forwards - Oliver Burke (Alavés), James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth), Oli McBurnie (Sheffield United), Steven Naismith (Hearts), Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United)