Steve Clarke dismisses Elliot Anderson pressure claims as Scotland boss lifts lid on talks with Newcastle star

Steve Clarke has dismissed any suggestion that excessive pressure was placed on Elliot Anderson to pledge his allegiance to Scotland after the midfielder’s name was conspicuous by its absence from the manager's latest squad.

Elliot Anderson during a Scotland training session at Lesser Hampden last month. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Clarke has elected to give the 20-year-old “time and space” to consider his options. He revealed there has been no contact with Anderson since he abruptly left the squad last month before games against Cyprus and England citing a knock.

The manager denied pressing the Newcastle United player into make a decision between England and Scotland before he was ready.

Clarke was eager to spell out the timeline. “I spoke to Elliot in March, or before the March camp, and he said he wanted time to think about it,” he said.

“I spoke to him in June, and he said he wanted time to think about it. Then a third party contacted me in August and said Elliot wanted to come with Scotland. So there was no pressure from us.”

Asked if he had made any attempt to contact Anderson since, Clarke said he was concentrating only on the players currently available to him. Anderson has been pushed to the back of the manager’s mind as he prepares for upcoming games against Spain and France.

“No, that one has just been left as is,” he said. “He’s a young man who’s obviously got a big decision to make.

“Having said he wanted to come up and be a part of it here, he’s gone away and wants to have a think about it a bit further. Let’s let the young man make his decision.”

It could now be a case of once bitten, twice shy for Clarke in future. He was spared being grilled about Harvey Barnes, another Newcastle player. The forward's reported intention to declare his availability for Scotland is a redundant issue currently due to a foot injury. He has been ruled out until the new year.