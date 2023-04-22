Stephen Robinson reveals toughest challenge of career as St Mirren make top six despite Kilmarnock curing away-day blues

Goals from Liam Donnelly and Christian Doidge handed Saints just a fourth home league defeat of an otherwise-impressive campaign. Dundee United’s win over Livingston, however, ensured the Paisley side would be playing in the top half of the Premiership table after the split and Robinson – whose side had Thierry Small sent off for two bookings in quick succession – felt that was all that mattered as he savoured what he considered to be the greatest moment of his managerial career.

He said: “For me it’s my biggest achievement. I’ve got to cup finals, worked at the European Championship and got into the last 16. But this has been the toughest challenge of my career. I won’t be taking anything away from this group of players. They’ve worked under difficult circumstances. The club has been stripped right back down to the bare bones and now we are trying to build it up again. So you won’t have any negativity from me. It’s been a terrific 33 games. That’s as poor as we’ve played in the 33 games but obviously the other 32 must have been very, very good.”

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes praised his players after sealing their first away win in the league for 13 months. It leaves the Rugby Park side still in the relegation play-off berth heading into the post-split fixtures but they are four points ahead of bottom side Ross County. He said: “It was a big performance and it was needed. St Mirren have been brilliant this season and we knew there was a lot on for them today. But we stressed to our team that it was important we went into the split on the back of a strong performance, hopefully a winning performance and a clean sheet performance – which we got.

Stephen Robinson guided St Mirren into the top six despite losing 2-0 to Kilmarnock.