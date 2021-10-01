Stephen O'Donnell warns Motherwell to stay grounded with chance to top cinch Premiership against Hearts

Stephen O'Donnell. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The Steelmen or Hearts will top the table on Saturday night if either wins at Tynecastle this weekend, before Rangers and Hibernian meet at Ibrox on Sunday.

But O’Donnell hopes confidence continues to build, sustaining their push in the upper reaches of the cinch Premiership.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Motherwell are unbeaten in six league games, form which earned manager Graham Alexander the Glen's manager of the month award for September.

But the Scotland defender said: "It's trying to keep a hold of that confidence. Sometimes when players haven't played in Scotland they might get a bit carried away with a quick few results, especially early on.

"It's maybe not always as plain sailing as it has been in the past few weeks and you remind them of that.

"But we have to make sure we use this and build on the good results and try to keep the winning habit going.

O'Donnell was part of a Kilmarnock team that pushed into the second half of the season three years ago, sitting a point behind leaders Celtic after beating Rangers in January 2019.

"It's good if we can maintain it for as long as possible because it gives an added interest for Scottish football. When we were at Kilmarnock, the buzz it gave around the place, the crowds got bigger, and that does nothing but benefit the club. Clubs the size of Motherwell, Kilmarnock, we need this and we need cup runs.

"Hopefully we can keep it going for as long as possible.”