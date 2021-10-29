Stephen Glass defends Dean Campbell's 'throwaway line' after Aberdeen's draw with Rangers

Dean Campbell was used at left wing-back for the Dons at Ibrox (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The Aberdeen midfielder told the club’s in-house TV channel RedTV "you come to expect these things when you come here" when talking about two key decisions in the game in Glasgow – a foul awarded to Rangers leading to the first goal and a penalty late on which James Tavernier scored.

Glass said: "That's a throwaway line from Dean after the game when he is asked the question. I don't think he is pointing any fingers at people.

"You put a young player in front of a microphone after an emotional game like that and that sort of thing can happen.

"From my own experience, it can be difficult going there. You feel things are against you. But you can't criticise referees and question their integrity or ability, which we will never do."

In his own post-match summary, Glass did not believe David Bates’ foul on Fashion Sakala merited a spot-kick but has not approached Scottish Football Association for any clarification, labelling any attempt to do so a "pointless exercise". But he stood by his initial view.

"It's probably strengthened my opinion, and more so," Glass said. "There is a greater sense of disappointment for me.

"But that's not me pointing the finger at the referee, that's me saying I believe there were a couple of decisions that were incorrect. It happens, we move on, we focus on ourselves."