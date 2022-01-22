Stephen Glass comments on Aberdeen's chances and offers Ross McCrorie update

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass.

Goals from Ryan Hedges, Christian Ramirez and Lewis Ferguson sealed the victory at Pittodrie, although the Dons ought to have scored more given the glut of chances they created. However, Glass was pleased with the way his team went for City’s throat early on in the match.

“I think the way we approached the first half made the game easier,” said Glass. “We would have liked more goals in the second half but they made it difficult and the quality wasn’t quite there in the final third. It’s better than the reverse if you don’t start the game properly and have to chase the second goal.”

Aberdeen hit the woodwork three times and missed some presentable opportunities, especially when Jay Emmanuel-Thomas hit the bar from close range, and Glass admitted he would have liked to scored more goals.

Aberdeen defender Ross McCrorie.

“There’s more opportunities than that,” replied Glass when asked about Emmanuel-Thomas’ miss. “Jet’s is the obvious one. There are more opportunities there we should be finding the corner a little bit better. It’s a lesson because if they threatened a touch more, it could get a little bit edgy if they chuck one in and score a goal.

“The shot they had [from Anthony McDonald] was dangerous. It’s very easy to become 2-1 at that point and the stadium changes a little. We should have been out of sight earlier but it’s a professional job."

Glass had to take off defender Ross McCrorie due to a slight injury, but Glass said it was precautionary. “He was just feeling it a little bit,” added Glass. “In a game like that when you’re 2-1 up, you can rest him.”