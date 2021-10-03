Stephen Glass admits lack of Aberdeen enjoyment as he discusses dropping Joe Lewis

Stephen Glass is now without a win in nine as Aberdeen boss. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

A ninth game without a win proved his team’s fate despite an energised second period in the 2-1 home loss to Celtic and while he is convinced there were upsides to cling on to in their latest display, he recognises “people are sick of hearing the same message” about how it will turn for his team. Just as he is becoming sick of it not doing so.

“Losing games is never enjoyable,” he said. “The part of it that gives you hope and belief is the fact that the group of the players we have have been really good. They are working hard and we have more to come back as well. We lost Ryan Hedges as he took ill during the week. It is disappointing for him firstly and obviously for the team. Not massively enjoyable at the minute but I will enjoy fixing it.”

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, Glass sought to downplay dropping keeper Joe Lewis for the first time in his five-year Pittodrie career, the Englishman displayed by Gary Woods for the reverse to Celtic.

“I didn’t want to make too much of it,” he said. “Joe and Woodsy are competing for places the same as a number of players across the pitch. For ourselves and the goalkeeers it is important it is not seen as more than that. It does get magnified when you change your keeper. Joe has been the number one here any time he has been fit he has played for five or six years.

“Every other team in the league has probably chopped and changed their keeper during that time. It is no surprise when a performance level dips a little bit. It is important that Joe gets back to what he can be during the training.

“Joe understands and knows he has been competing for places with Woodsy. Performances have not been what they should be. But I was pretty clear to Joe not to make it more than that; not to start searching for answers and being different. He just needs to get back to training and being the Joe Lewis everyone knows he can be.”