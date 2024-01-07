Stephen Dobbie salutes the Queen of the South support at the close of his testimonial encounter against a Scotland's legends team. The striker, the Palmerston club's second-top scorer of all-time, cherishing his relationship with the Dumfries club and philosophical about never earning the cap it is generally regarded his talents merited. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

There was a ceremonial piping of Stephen Dobbie on to the pitch before the iconic Queen of the South striker’s testimonial encounter that pitted a side containing a number of former Palmerston favourites against a Scotland legends’ team.

It could be ventured that a lament might have had its place at some point in the festivities. And not because the contest proved far from one with a Kenny Miller hat-trick and a James McFadden counter underpinning a 6-2 win for those in dark blue, among them other bona fide national treasures such as Scott Brown, Colin Hendry and Charlie Mulgrew. Instead, because even on such an occasion the now 41-year-old – so entwined with the Dumfries club because of goal-strewn spells sandwiched between him proving instrumental to Blackpool, Swansea City and Crystal Palace reaching the English Premier League – didn’t get to don Scotland colours. Dobbie having earned the soubriquet of the finest player the country has produced in the past 25 years not to earn a Scotland cap.

It doesn’t gnaw at the likeable Dobbie that this is how many choose to recall his career, which has now given way to a coaching role with Blackpool. Not when he considers the players with which he shared the pitch for his twice postponed testimonial, which drew a crowd of more than 2,000. "When people say that to me, I always look back on my time in England and at that time Scotland had McFadden, Miller and [Steven] Naismith,” said Dobbie, who came through the youth ranks with Rangers before not realising his full potential in spells with Hibs and St Johnstone ahead of Queens re-igniting his career. "There were top players playing in my position so it's not one I ever look back and say 'I should have played for Scotland'. The guys then were top class players. I think [I was close] when I was at Swansea [between 2009 and 2012] and Brendan [Rodgers] spoke to Craig Levein. The players at the time were just too good and that was the way it is. Miller could still play now."

Refreshingly philosophical, the game in tribute to him proved “emotional” and served up the obligatory goal with former Hibs team-mate and Celtic great Brown man-handling him to the ground in the box WWE-style to earn a penalty he duly dispatched. “My last game was during covid so no-one was here to watch. Even my kids weren't here. To have a day like this now is a great honour,” Dobbie said. “When you get the likes of Colin Hendry and Scott Brown involved that always helps...Broonie has been amazing rallying the players, especially after the initial game moved. That was very much appreciated. I told him not to [tackle me for a penalty, mind]. And I know Colin wasn't too happy because he hates conceding goals. It was a brilliant gesture from Broonie. It wasn't pre-arranged, he just said he was going to chase me and drag me down. He had text me through the week saying he was going to smash me in the box. I tried to stay away from him, but it was brilliant from him really.