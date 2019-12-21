Stephen Dobbie pens Queen of the South extension

Stephen Dobbie has signed a contract extension at Queen of the South, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2021.

The striker, who scored 43 goals in all competitions last season as he clinched Championship player of the year, re-affirmed his commitment to the club he joined for the second time in 2016.

The 37-year-old told the club website: “I think everyone knows how I feel about the club so when they said about another year, it took just a minute to sort things out.

"I am delighted to get it done and to know that I will be here next season. I can now concentrate on winning games and scoring more goals for the club that I love”.

Dobbie has five league goals this season, with Queen of the South sitting in seventh.

Manager Allan Johnston was happy to secure the frontman's services: “It is great to get Stephen signed up on a longer deal. He is a talented player, a natural goal-scorer who many clubs would love to have in their squad.

"He is a big big player for us and we are lucky to have him. As well as his ability on the pitch he is a terrific person off the park and is an example to others and a credit to the club”.