Stenhousemuir and Alloa shock Championship high-fliers - SPFL Trust Trophy round-up
Stenhousemuir and Alloa Athletic were the shock winners in this weekend’s SPFL Trust Trophy third round after knocking out Championship sides Falkirk and Alloa Athletic respectively in the third round.
An 84th minute penalty from Blair Alston looked to have secured victory for third tier Stenhousemuir against high-flying Falkirk, who had Liam Henderson sent off on 67 minutes, but Calvin Miller’s last minute strike took the game to penalties. The Warriors needn’t have worried though, scoring five perfect penalties in the shoot-out to win 5-4 and progress to the fourth round.
Alloa didn’t require penalties to go through to round four though, as an outstanding second-half come back saw them overcome Partick Thistle 3-1 at Firhill, with Kevin Cawley (2) and Scott Taggart on the scoresheet.
There was also a shock result in East Kilbride, as the Lowland League club won an exhilarating tie 3-2 against League One outfit Cove Rangers at K-Park, thanks to two late dramatic goals from Jack Leitch (87) and Steven Boyd (90+3). Elsewhere, Annan Athletic made light work of regional rivals Stranraer, winning 5-1 to ease themselves into the draw for next round.
Kelty Hearts are also in the hat for round four after a fine 3-1 victory over Elgin City, while a goal from Max Barry on 66 minutes saw Peterhead edge to a narrow 1-0 win over Dumbarton. Dunfermline Athletic, Airdrieonians and Inverness Caledonian Thistle all sailed through to the next round after comfortable wins over East Fife, Queen of the South and Stirling Albion respectively.
