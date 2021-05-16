St Mirren's highest finish since 1989 will 'help bring in quality players'

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin was thrilled to finish top of the bottom six in the Scottish Premiership as they clinched seventh spot on the final day.

By Angus Wright
Sunday, 16th May 2021, 8:18 pm
Sunday, 16th May 2021, 8:18 pm
St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin has secured the club's highest league finish since 1989. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
The Paisley outfit's goalless draw with Dundee United was enough to see them leapfrog above Motherwell on goal difference and secure their highest league finish since 1989.

The Buddies also secured their highest points tally, 45 points, since the inception of the SPFL.

St Mirren narrowly missed out on the top six in the closing moment of their final pre-split game but Goodwin, who also led the club to two semi-finals this season, was delighted with the way they finished their league campaign.

Goodwin said: "We have achieved a number of things we haven't done for decades.

"We have the youngest player to play in the Premiership, most points, highest league finish.

"We have had near misses but it's not the time to reflect in what we could have done.

"We know with Hearts coming up things will be tougher (next season) but we enjoy the underdog tag. There are positives to take and things to work on for next season.

"We had to reset our goals after missing out on top six and we wanted to be best of the rest and we have achieved that.

"Financially it means a lot for the club with the extra position in this time of real difficulty.

"The money will help bring in quality players and the infrastructure so it means a lot. I'm thrilled to be finishing seventh."

