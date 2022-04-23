St Mirren: Stephen Robinson 'no more concerned than before' about drop as duo head for X-rays

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson shouts instructions during the defeat by Hibs.

In a game that served up precious few chances, Hibs’ Ewan Henderon grabbed the only goal in a 1-0 win, but the Paisley side were denied a share of the points when Scott Tanser’s strike crashed off the crossbar.

“If Hibs say they deserve all three points today I’d disagree fully,” said Robinson. “There was nothing in the game today. I thought we were the better team in the second half but they scored against the run of play.

“We then hit the bar but when things aren’t going your way you are punished for one mistake.”

It leaves St Mirren in desperate need of victory when they travel to McDiarmid Park to face St Johnstone next weekend.

However, as far as the disappointed Buddies boss was concerned, nothing has changed for his men.

“I’m no more concerned than I was before,” Robinson continued. “I knew we needed points on the board, we didn’t get them.

“But the boys are giving me absolutely everything. We’re just not getting the rub of the green.

“They had one chance and it’s one goal.

“We hit the bar, it’s just not going our way at the moment.

“One win changes the whole narrative. We just haven’t got it yet and we wanted it a lot sooner.”

They are now waiting to see who will be fit enough for the run-in, with Eammon Brophy and Richard Tait both going off injured.