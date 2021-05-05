St Mirren seek explanation after SFA block Europa League entry with licence ruling

St Mirren could appeal the Scottish Football Association’s decision to deny the Paisley club a licence to play in Europe next season, should they qualify.

By David Oliver
Wednesday, 5th May 2021, 8:55 am
St Mirren Park. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Details of clubs who have fulfilled the governing body’s criteria are published annually and the Buddies were given the gold standard – but have still missed out on the Europa League green light.

The club has asked for clarification, according to local reports, on the ruling which would deny them continental competition for the first time since losing to Mechlen 1987 – if they won the Scottish Cup.

Jim Goodwin’s side are in this weekend’s semi-finals against St Johnstone, but while the Perth side and fellow semi-finalists Hibs and Dundee United could progress to the Europa League play-off, and then the competition proper or the Europa Conference, Goodwin’s side would miss out.

The licence decision can be contested and the Buddies will ask for the reasoning behind the decision before deciding on their next steps.

