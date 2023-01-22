St Mirren reaction: Curious Eamonn Brophy case, Dundee boss' biscuit misery, telling stats

We pick out three talking points from St Mirren’s penalty shoot-out win over Dundee in the Scottish Cup ...

It just wasn't Dundee manager Gary Bowyer's day in Paisley.

Forlorn Wolf

The recruitment of Eamonn Brophy was hailed as a major coup for St Mirren when he signed, initially on loan, in January 2021. The striker had scored 12 and then 11 goals in his two previous full seasons with Kilmarnock, earning him Scotland recognition and a solitary cap against Cyprus. The feeling was this was going to be the signing that finally landed Saints that elusive top-six place. Two years on, however, and it seems Brophy is edging towards the exit door having failed to make the impression hoped of him, with Ross County rumoured to be the next destination for the self-styled Wolfman of Scottish football. Should he take his leave from the SMISA Stadium in the coming days he will do so presiding over the curious record of having never scored there, with all eight of his St Mirren goals coming away from home. Presented with a chance to break his duck – sort of – in Saturday’s penalty shootout against Dundee, Brophy struck his shot straight at goalkeeper Adam Legzdins. Perhaps some things are just not meant to be.

Stats Life

Facts and figures can always be spun one way or the other depending on an individual’s disposition. A half-glass full St Mirren fan will point towards the fact their team is now undefeated in their last 11 games at home. Those of a more negative bent will grumble that, having failed to take care of Dundee in regulation time, the team’s record now boasts just one victory in 90 minutes from their last 11 matches. Read into that what you will.

Taking the biscuit

