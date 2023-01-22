St Mirren reaction: Curious Eamonn Brophy case, Dundee boss' biscuit misery, telling stats

Forlorn Wolf
The recruitment of Eamonn Brophy was hailed as a major coup for St Mirren when he signed, initially on loan, in January 2021. The striker had scored 12 and then 11 goals in his two previous full seasons with Kilmarnock, earning him Scotland recognition and a solitary cap against Cyprus. The feeling was this was going to be the signing that finally landed Saints that elusive top-six place. Two years on, however, and it seems Brophy is edging towards the exit door having failed to make the impression hoped of him, with Ross County rumoured to be the next destination for the self-styled Wolfman of Scottish football. Should he take his leave from the SMISA Stadium in the coming days he will do so presiding over the curious record of having never scored there, with all eight of his St Mirren goals coming away from home. Presented with a chance to break his duck – sort of – in Saturday’s penalty shootout against Dundee, Brophy struck his shot straight at goalkeeper Adam Legzdins. Perhaps some things are just not meant to be.
Stats Life
Facts and figures can always be spun one way or the other depending on an individual’s disposition. A half-glass full St Mirren fan will point towards the fact their team is now undefeated in their last 11 games at home. Those of a more negative bent will grumble that, having failed to take care of Dundee in regulation time, the team’s record now boasts just one victory in 90 minutes from their last 11 matches. Read into that what you will.
Taking the biscuit
The media room at St Mirren is no place for anyone watching their weight. While, sadly, there is no longer sumptuous home baking on offer as used to be the case, the post-match interview table still groans with the weight of all manner of biscuits and other sweet treats. Pity poor Gary Bowyer, then, who plonked himself down in front of this selection of Wagon Wheels, Breakaways and Gold Bars and quickly scanned for something less decadent, having given up chocolate for January. Sadly nothing fitted the bill. “Ten biscuits and nothing plain,” harrumphed the Dundee boss. “I think that sums up my luck today.”