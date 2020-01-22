St Mirren fear the worst over injury to captain Kyle Magennis

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin fears the worst for his stand-in skipper Kyle Magennis who was carried off with a serious knee injury after just seven minutes of the 1-0 defeat by Rangers at Ibrox.

Magennis suffered ligament damage but the extent of the problem will not be known until after he has had a scan.

"It's not looking great," said Goodwin. "He’s our captain on the night and he does a fantastic job for us.

"He’s going for a scan tomorrow morning but, at this moment in time, it’s not looking good.

"He’s definitely done ligaments, it’s just a question fo whether it’s medial or cruciate. But it’s six to eight weeks, anyway.

"To lose a player as influential as Kyle, with such a serious injury, is disappointing for him - and he's going to be difficult to replace."