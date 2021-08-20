St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin to miss Celtic clash after positive Covid test

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin will miss his club's cinch Premiership clash with Celtic on Saturday after testing positive for Covid-19.

By Matthew Elder
Friday, 20th August 2021, 12:58 pm
Updated Friday, 20th August 2021, 1:01 pm
St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the weekend clash with Celtic (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
The Paisley club confirmed in a statement on Friday that the 39-year-old Irishman will not be able to take his place in the dug-out at Parkhead after being required to self-isolate.

Assistant coaches Lee Sharp and Jamie Langfield will take charge of the team in his place.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

A club statement read: "St Mirren Football Club can confirm that manager Jim Goodwin will miss this weekend’s match away to Celtic after testing positive for Covid-19.

"Everyone at the club wishes Jim a full and speedy recovery.

"Lee Sharp and Jamie Langfield will take charge of first-team duties until the manager returns."

St Mirren are still searching for their first win of the season after the opening day draw at Livingston was followed by a home defeat to Hearts on matchday two.

Celtic, meanwhile, are looking for their sixth straight win in all competitions.

