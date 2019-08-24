St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin aiming to spring a surprise on Rangers

Jim Goodwin hopes Rangers have minds elsewhere as his St Mirren side look to spring another surprise.

The Buddies stunned Aberdeen two weeks ago when Ilkay Durmus' winner dumped the Dons in Paisley.

But Goodwin knows it will be a tougher task stopping Gerrard's rampant Rangers on Sunday.

The Irishman admits he was left trembling after taking a quick peek at the Light Blues' list of options and reckons Gers could put out three line-ups strong enough to give his team trouble.

However, the Glasgow giants face a crucial week ahead with their Europa League decider against Legia Warsaw on Thursday followed by the opening Old Firm duel with Celtic on September 1.

And Goodwin is keeping his fingers crossed that Rangers may not be 100 per cent focused on his team.

He said: "I was looking at their squad the other day and it's quite scary.

"There are 32 players there that Steven Gerrard can pick from. He can change his team three times if he likes.

"Every player that comes in is probably just as good as the one coming out.

"I do expect him to make changes, I don't think that it takes a genius to figure that out.

"They will rest a few players on Sunday and rotate his squad with next week's European game in mind.

"I don't think they will underestimate us and I think he'll give us the respect we are due because of the good performance we gave against Aberdeen.

"If he rests Alfredo Morelos and brings in Jermain Defoe then I'd hardly say that is weakening his team.

"I wouldn't see it as being disrespectful if that did happen. If I was in his position and had that quality I'd of course do the same.

"He made 10 changes against East Fife and no doubt he'll make some more for Sunday, although I'd doubt it would be as many.

"They have a big game in Europe and then the Old Firm so we're hoping they have bigger fish to fry and maybe allow us some slight advantage."

Goodwin admits there will be few shocks in store from his own team.

He said: "There's no secret or pulling the wool over the opposition's eyes.

"We'll set up exactly as we did against Aberdeen and Hibs. It's worked for us until now."