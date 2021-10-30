St Mirren ace facing fitness test as Dundee welcome back U21 star from illness

St Mirren's Ethan Erhahon will have a late fitness test ahead of the visit of Dundee after picking an injury in last weekend's defeat to Rangers. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Jamie McGrath is still absent with the hip injury he sustained against Rangers on Sunday, but the influential midfielder could return next week.

Greg Kiltie made his first appearance in more than two months at Fir Park, but Jim Goodwin does not feel the fit-again winger is ready for starting duty just yet.

Dundee boss James McPake has no fresh injury worries for the trip to Paisley.

Max Anderson missed the midweek defeat to Ross County due to illness but should return to the squad.

Shaun Byrne is still out with a knee injury, while Alex Jakubiak remains on the sidelines following surgery on a dislocated shoulder.