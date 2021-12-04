St Johnstone v Ross County cancelled less than hour before kick off

Referee Steven McLean conducts a pitch inspection before a cinch Premiership match between St Johnstone and Ross County.

Heavy rain has fallen in the Perth area all morning and when referee Steven McLean arrived at the stadium, parts of the surface were extremely wet, forcing the official to inspect the pitch.

McLean took plenty of time to carry out the inspection, but ultimately he was forced to call the match off.

Ross County are understood to have already arrived at the stadium, having travelled down from Dingwall earlier in the day.

The SPFL will now look at scheduling an alternative date for the match, with both teams having free midweek fixtures in December, although Ross County are due to play Celtic on Wednesday, December 15.